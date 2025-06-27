Paul Greengrass Begins Filming New Movie ‘The Rage’ in Germany

Munich, Germany – Filming for Paul Greengrass’ new movie, “The Rage,” is set to start this autumn in Germany. Starring Andrew Garfield and Thomasin McKenzie, the film is a co-production between Munich-based Supernix and London’s Electric Shadow Company.

Blumhouse Productions will serve as the executive producer, while Focus Features holds the rights for North America. Additionally, Leonine Studios will handle the release in Germany and Austria, and international sales are being managed by FilmNation.

The Bavarian government has awarded the production a maximum of €2 million in funding from its international co-production fund, FFF Bayern. Shooting will take place throughout Bavaria, with some interiors filmed at Munich’s Penzing Studios.

Written by Greengrass, “The Rage” is set in 14th century England during a time of plague. The story revolves around a peasant who unintentionally incites a rebellion against King Richard III, ultimately becoming a symbol of resistance.

Following the completion of filming in Germany, the project will move to the UK for postproduction.

Additionally, another project is in the works from German director Julia von Heinz. Her film, “She Gets It From Me,” will also be shooting in Germany this year after receiving €1.2 million from FFF Bayern. This co-production, featuring Marisa Tomei and Rachel Zegler, focuses on a teacher who discovers family secrets during her engagement celebration.

With a strong focus on funding for local film productions, FFF Bayern is also investing €500,000 into a new six-part TV series titled “Brothers.” Directed by Simon Farmakas, the series tells the story of a Greek-Cypriot and a Turkish-Cypriot detective collaborating on a mystery involving a politician’s son.

Farmakas is also a co-writer on the project, supported by ARD Degeto, RTL Luxembourg, and Greece’s Cosmote.