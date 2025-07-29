Paul Greengrass’s The Lost Bus Premieres Amid California Fire Tragedy

Toronto, Canada — Director Paul Greengrass will premiere his latest film, The Lost Bus, at the Toronto International Film Festival amid ongoing concerns over California’s recent wildfires. The movie is inspired by the devastating 2018 Camp Fire, which claimed 85 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people.

Greengrass recalled the emotional toll of editing the film while witnessing new fires unfold in real life. ‘It was distressing,’ he said, noting that many of his crew members were directly affected by the flames in places like Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

The Lost Bus centers on Kevin McKay, a bus driver portrayed by Matthew McConaughey, and an elementary school teacher played by America Ferrera. Together, they embark on a mission to evacuate a group of 22 children from their school as a wildfire approaches. The film captures both a personal story and the epic challenges faced during the wildfire.

Greengrass aims to highlight the resilience and heroism that emerged in the aftermath of the Camp Fire. ‘I always want my films to be life-affirming and drive towards hope,’ he remarked. The film’s emotional weight resonates even more deeply as the Hollywood community grapples with ongoing fire threats.

After discovering an article about the Camp Fire written by Lizzie Johnson, actress Jamie Lee Curtis felt inspired to adapt it into a film. Curtis reached out to producer Jason Blum, leading to the acquisition of the story rights.

The production faced various challenges, including recreating fire scenes without endangering the environment. Greengrass used a combination of practical effects and visual techniques, shooting many scenes in New Mexico.

The Lost Bus is set to have its theatrical release on September 19, with streaming available on Apple TV+ starting October 3. The film, blending real-life events with drama and urgency, aims to invoke a sense of hope amid tragedy.