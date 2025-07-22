Paul Heyman Sees Bright Future for Bronson Reed Following Seth Rollins’ Injury

STAMFORD, Conn. — Paul Heyman believes Bronson Reed has been WWE‘s best-kept secret for too long. Following Seth Rollins‘ recent knee injury, Heyman suggests this may be the moment Reed finally receives the main event push he deserves.

Speaking in an interview about the situation, Heyman offered high praise for Reed’s abilities, describing him as “the most underappreciated and underutilized monster” on the WWE roster. “Now, finally, he gets the spotlight to enjoy,” Heyman stated.

With Rollins sidelined, Heyman sees a unique opportunity for Reed to face top-tier opponents. According to him, Reed’s powerful finishing move, the tsunami, can now be showcased against premier talent. “Before, it was an effort just to get Bronson Reed into a main event. Now the main eventers line up for him,” Heyman added.

Heyman emphasized Reed’s readiness to step into this newfound spotlight. “He not only heads the spotlight, but now he gets the right opponents to smash,” he explained.

Reed’s elevation highlights WWE’s capability to adjust when top stars are unavailable. Heyman’s supportive comments indicate an ongoing commitment to developing Reed’s character, aiming to position him as a real contender in the main event scene.

If Heyman’s history with talent development holds true, Bronson Reed could rise to prominence during this critical period.