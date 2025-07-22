Paul Hogan Addresses Health Concerns in Exclusive Interview Tonight

Sydney, Australia — Paul Hogan, the beloved Australian actor, has addressed recent concerns regarding his health after being spotted in a wheelchair at Sydney Airport. The 85-year-old star, known for his iconic role in “Crocodile Dundee,” will share his story in an exclusive interview with 7NEWS airing tonight at 6 p.m. on Channel Seven and 7plus.

In a teaser for the interview, Hogan remarked, “They got me in the wheelchair…,” hinting that his situation may not be as dire as fans fear. Hogan’s candid remarks are sure to captivate viewers curious about the circumstances surrounding the images that spread across media worldwide.

Despite being in his mid-eighties, Hogan’s charm and humor remain intact, a testament to his enduring appeal. During the interview conducted by 7NEWS presenter Sally Bowrey, he discusses his health and shares his outlook on life moving forward.

Hogan also opens up about his relationship with his youngest son, Chance, who has faced media scrutiny. “I get a bit annoyed with the attention I get off the rags from my troubled son… he’s actually a hero,” Hogan stated, defending Chance against negative portrayals in the press.

The conversation promises to recount Hogan’s remarkable journey from his humble beginnings on the Sydney Harbour Bridge to becoming a Hollywood icon. He reflects on the lasting impact of “Crocodile Dundee,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The film grossed more than USD$300 million, elevating Australia’s status in the global film industry.

Hogan is also expected to reveal a personal wish he has included in his will during the interview, adding a poignant element to the conversation. With fans eager to understand the impact of the wheelchair incident and Hogan’s aspirations for the future, this interview promises insight into the life of one of Australia’s most cherished figures.

For those wanting to know more, tune in to 7NEWS tonight to hear the full story behind the photos and what lies ahead for Paul Hogan.