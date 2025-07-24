Paul Hogan Plans Return to Australia Before His Death

SYDNEY, Australia — Paul Hogan, the 85-year-old star known for his role in ‘Crocodile Dundee,’ has announced plans to return to Australia before he dies. On Monday, Hogan expressed his wish to spend his final days in his homeland, sharing his desire during an interview with 7NEWS.

“I want to die here. I am antique now, time just slips away,” Hogan said with a laugh. He further revealed that he wishes for his ashes to be scattered off the iconic Harbour Bridge.

After a month-long visit to Australia in May, there are reports suggesting that Hogan might move back permanently. However, he remains in the USA for the time being to support his son, Chance, who he described as ‘troubled’ in his career pursuits.

“He’s still trying to build his career up, and as soon as he does I will be back here. Unless he comes with me, I will be back sooner,” Hogan explained in the interview. He emphasized the importance of Chance’s well-being as a reason for his current stay in the States.

There are indications that Chance may support his father’s decision to return home. A source mentioned, “Paul felt healthier than he had in months, and even Chance agreed that Australia had been good for them both.”

Hogan’s son has been living with him in Los Angeles since his parents’ divorce in 2014, and recently, he has been under scrutiny for some concerning social media posts.

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, Hogan shared that Chance is ‘alright’ but is aware of the public’s watchful eye on his actions. “He gets a lot of tabloid stuff, but he’s a terrible person because he knows they’re watching him and he puts something on for them,” Hogan said.

While Hogan truly wants to settle back in Australia, he continues to balance family obligations and personal health. ‘It’s where I belong,’ he stated about returning to Australia, indicating a heartfelt connection to his native land.

As he navigates his twilight years, Hogan remains hopeful for a future back home while supporting his son in the U.S.