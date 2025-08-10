Paul Juda Announces Retirement at 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Paul Juda, a notable figure in U.S. gymnastics, confirmed his retirement on Saturday during the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The announcement came after his successful career, highlighted by a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics and an NCAA all-around championship in 2022.

During a live interview on the second night of men’s competition, Juda expressed gratitude for his journey in gymnastics. “This has been the journey of a lifetime. I’ve got no regrets. I’m full of joy, and I’m ready to move on with my life,” he said. Juda thanked his supporters and reflected on the highs and lows of his career.

Juda’s career was marked by several significant achievements, including contributing to the U.S. team’s bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Liverpool. In addition to his Olympic success, Juda led the University of Michigan to an NCAA title and got engaged to fellow gymnast Reyna Guggino immediately after that victory.

Asher Hong, the reigning national champion and Juda’s teammate, also made headlines during the championships. Hong secured his second U.S. all-around title with a score of 170.020, finishing 7.465 points ahead of the second-place competitor. “I think the plan is to do all-around,” Hong commented, highlighting his ambition for upcoming competitions including the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The U.S. men’s world team was announced shortly after the championships, and it includes Hong, alongside other athletes determined by discretionary selection. Olympic team alternate Patrick Hoopes secured his first U.S. title on pommel horse, showcasing the depth and talent of U.S. gymnastics.

As the gymnastics community processes Juda’s retirement, they are also looking forward to the future with young athletes like Hong leading the way. Juda leaves behind a legacy that will inspire many in the sport.