Paul Magnier Triumphs in Opening Stage of the 2024 Race

In a thrilling start to the 2024 race in Kelso, located in the Scottish Borders south of Edinburgh, Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep has emerged victorious in the opening stage, securing the race lead in the process.

The stage featured a challenging course, and the peloton saw significant activity throughout the day. Ineos Grenadiers attempted to control the pace in the final ten kilometers, but it was Soudal-QuickStep that took charge, particularly with the efforts of Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe.

As the race progressed, several teams, including Israel-Premier Tech and Bahrain Victorious, engaged in fierce competition for positioning, leading to an increase in speed. Ultimately, Magnier found himself in a perfect position for the final sprint, allowing him to claim victory.

Ethan Vernon from Israel-Premier Tech finished in second place, while Robert Donaldson of Trinity Racing claimed third in the sprint finish. Following this performance, Magnier also took the race lead, marking an impressive milestone in his debut season at the WorldTour level.

"It's incredible, we did a really amazing team performance," said the 20-year-old Frenchman. "Remco and Julian tried to go on the climb, but it was really hard to get away, so then they worked for me for the sprint. They did it very well."

The day started with several attacks as soon as the race began, with early breakaway attempts from Thornley Callum of Trinity Racing and Julius Johansen of Sabgal-Anicolor. However, Soudal-QuickStep quickly took control to manage the gap.

As the race neared its conclusion, the dynamics shifted with aggressive moves from Ineos Grenadiers and other riders, culminating in a tightly contested final couple of kilometers. Magnier’s strategic decision to begin his sprint before the cobbles ultimately proved decisive in securing his win.