Paul McCartney Announces Got Back Tour Return to North America

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Paul McCartney is set to return to North America this fall with his acclaimed Got Back Tour. The tour will kick off on September 29, 2025, in Palm Desert, California, marking McCartney’s first extensive series of shows across the U.S. and Canada since 2022.

The 2025 Got Back run will feature 19 newly announced dates, wrapping up on November 25 at the United Center in Chicago. The tour includes McCartney’s long-awaited returns to cities like Las Vegas, Denver, and New Orleans, as well as his first-ever concerts in Albuquerque and the Greater Palm Springs area.

General ticket sales for the Got Back tour will begin on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. McCartney’s live performances are renowned for bringing life to a beloved catalog of music that spans decades, including hits from The Beatles, Wings, and his solo career.

Critics have praised McCartney’s concerts, with BILLBOARD describing them as “a religious experience” and NPR highlighting his ability to connect with audiences. These concerts feature timeless songs like “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be,” creating unforgettable experiences for fans.

McCartney has had a successful run with the Got Back tour, first launching it in 2022 with sold-out shows across the U.S. and a historic set at Glastonbury. In 2023, he performed in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil, and in 2024, he played more than 20 dates in South America, Mexico, the UK, and Europe.

His performances draw large crowds and his energy captivates audiences. Recent reviews from media outlets have emphasized the joy and magic of McCartney’s live shows, making them a must-see for music lovers.

With the support of his longtime band and the Hot City Horns, McCartney aims to provide fans with a spectacular night filled with music and nostalgia. The excitement for the upcoming shows is palpable as fans eagerly await the chance to experience the music legend live.