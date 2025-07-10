Paul McCartney Announces 2025 Got Back Tour Across North America

Los Angeles, CA — Paul McCartney will return to North America this fall with his Got Back Tour, following a historic three-night stand in New York City earlier this year.

The 2025 tour boasts 19 newly announced dates and marks McCartney’s first extensive tour across the U.S. and Canada since 2022. It kicks off on September 29 at Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area and concludes with a two-night finale on November 24-25 at the United Center in Chicago.

In addition to the Chicago finale, the tour will make stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton. Notably, Albuquerque will host its first-ever Paul McCartney concert, as well as the Greater Palm Springs area.

Presales for tickets begin on Tuesday, July 15, with general sales launching on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

McCartney, recognized as one of the most influential singer-songwriters in music history, is celebrated for his performances that bring to life a beloved catalogue of songs. Fans can expect to hear classics like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Let It Be,” spanning his solo career, work with Wings, and the Beatles.

The Got Back Tour previously included 16 sold-out shows across the U.S. in 2022, culminating in McCartney’s history-making performance at Glastonbury that June. In 2023, he performed 18 shows in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil, followed by over 20 dates in South America, Mexico, the UK, and Europe in 2024.

The tour, featuring McCartney’s longtime band members and enhanced audio-visual technology, promises an unforgettable experience. Joining him are Paul “Wix” Wickens, Brian Ray, Rusty Anderson, and Abe Laboriel Jr. The tour also includes the Hot City Horns, who first performed with McCartney in 2018.

Fans look forward to reliving moments from over 60 years of music during these electrifying performances.