Entertainment
Paul McCartney Documentary Set for Release in 2026
Telluride, Colorado — A highly anticipated documentary about Paul McCartney, titled Man on the Run, is set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios on Feb. 25, 2026. The film will debut on Prime Video and in select theaters, although the exact theater dates are still to be announced.
The documentary, directed by Morgan Neville, showcases McCartney‘s life following the Beatles‘ breakup, focusing on his 30-year relationship with his late wife, Linda McCartney. Featuring rare home videos and photos from the couple’s personal archive, as well as new interviews, it claims to offer unprecedented insight into McCartney’s journey.
“The film begins with McCartney navigating the aftermath of the Beatles’ dissolution while creating music that defined a new decade,” said a spokesperson for the film. It aims to depict his transition into a solo career and his establishment of the band Wings.
During his time with Wings, which included Linda on keys, McCartney produced several hit albums like Band on the Run (1973) and Venus and Mars (1975). He also released solo projects, such as his self-titled album McCartney (1970) and Ram (1971), before the band disbanded in 1980.
Linda McCartney passed away from cancer in 1998 at age 56. The documentary marks a new collaboration between McCartney and Universal Music Group, which will include exclusive music and merchandise drops, alongside unique commentary from McCartney.
In addition to the film, McCartney’s book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, will be available for purchase via Amazon and Audible starting Nov. 4. Fans can also look forward to McCartney’s upcoming Got Back tour, which begins on Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California, with performances scheduled through Nov. 25 in Chicago.
