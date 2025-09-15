Entertainment
Paul McCartney to Perform Exclusive Show at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA — Sir Paul McCartney and his band are set to perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 26, 2025. This event is considered a special warm-up gig ahead of his fall North American tour.
The show was announced on September 15, attracting significant attention due to the limited availability of tickets. The Santa Barbara Bowl has a seating capacity of less than 5,000, making this concert a unique opportunity for fans.
Notably, the concert will be a phone-free experience. Attendees will have their phones secured in Yondr pouches but will retain possession of them throughout the performance.
Ticket registration begins on Monday, September 15, at 8 a.m. local time and will continue until Tuesday, September 16, at 10 p.m. Fans must register for the chance to purchase tickets, which are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis through Fair AXS Registration. Attendees may buy a maximum of two tickets, with sales entirely online; no tickets will be sold at the venue box office.
Fans are warned to avoid purchasing from third-party vendors as counterfeit tickets will not be honored, leading to denied entry. This exclusive concert marks McCartney’s initial performance in advance of his much-anticipated tour.
Following the Santa Barbara show, McCartney is scheduled to perform at various locations across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Palm Desert, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, among others. This series of performances adds exciting momentum to the upcoming tour.
