Paul Mullin Leaves Wrexham for Wigan Athletic on Loan

WREXHAM, Wales — Paul Mullin, the standout striker for Wrexham AFC, has signed a season-long loan deal with Wigan Athletic. The announcement came on Monday, June 23, 2025, and marks a significant moment for both the player and the club.

Mullin expressed his enthusiasm about the new chapter in his career, stating, “I’m excited for the next part of my story.” Since joining Wrexham, he has been a prolific scorer, netting 110 goals in 172 appearances, helping the team achieve remarkable success.

The loan deal hinges on approval from the English Football League and the Football Association. Mullin’s departure is particularly poignant for Wrexham, as he played a pivotal role in their ascent through the football leagues following the club’s acquisition by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

During his time at Wrexham, Mullin became the first player to win the club’s Player of the Year award three times and was instrumental in securing three consecutive promotions, a historic accomplishment in English football.

Mullin acknowledged that he formed a strong bond with Reynolds, even appearing in a scene in the latest “Deadpool” movie. However, despite his accolades, Mullin’s performance dipped last season, contributing only five goals in 32 appearances, a stark contrast to his past seasons.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson wished Mullin well, saying, “It’s a good opportunity for him to get back to playing regular first-team football.” As Wrexham prepares for a new campaign in the Championship, Mullin’s absence will be felt by fans who viewed him as a key part of their journey.

Mullin’s record at Wrexham includes key highlights such as leading the team in scoring during their National League title-winning season and being named the National League Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign. As he transitions to Wigan, he aims to reestablish himself in League One.

Wigan Athletic’s manager Ryan Lowe hopes Mullin can provide the firepower the team needs, as they look to improve on last season’s 15th-place finish. Mullin now has the chance to write a new chapter in his football career, bringing with him a legacy from Wrexham that fans will remember for years.