Sports
Paul Peterson Leads Exciting Finale at ISCO Championship
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – The ISCO Championship is set for an exhilarating final round on Sunday, with American golfer Paul Peterson sitting atop the leaderboard at eight under par. The tournament, hosted at Hurstbourne Country Club, features a $4 million purse and is played on a challenging 7,056-yard, par-70 layout.
As the tournament resumes, Peterson entered the final round just one stroke ahead of Luke List and Kristoffer Ventura. Both challengers have the potential to take home the championship with a strong showing on Sunday. Meanwhile, three additional golfers, including Callum Tarren, Chan Kim, and David Skinns, are two strokes off the lead at six under par.
Peterson’s ascent to the top comes after Kim, who held a commanding five-stroke lead after the second round, struggled with two back-to-back bogies. At 37 years old, Peterson’s career accolades include five wins across various tours, and he is poised for another strong finish in the prestigious PGA Tour.
“It’s going to be an exciting day,” Peterson shared, acknowledging the stiff competition ahead. “I just need to focus and keep my game steady.”
The final round will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be watched live on The Golf Channel, with streaming available on Fubo subject to regional restrictions. Fans can look forward to a thrilling conclusion and see if Peterson can maintain his narrow lead or if the competition will shift the tides in the final round.
