Paul Pogba Signs with Monaco, Ready to Return to Football

Monaco, France — Paul Pogba is ready to make his return to professional football after signing a two-year contract with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. The World Cup winner’s comeback comes nearly two years after he was suspended due to a failed drug test.

The 32-year-old last played for Juventus in September 2023, where he participated for 28 minutes in a match against Empoli. Following the game, Pogba faced a four-year doping ban handed down by an Italian tribunal due to elevated testosterone levels.

After appealing the ban, it was reduced to 18 months, allowing him to commence training in January 2025. He voiced his eagerness to return to the pitch, stating, “I’m mentally and physically ready, and I’m eager to start again. I’m 32, but I still feel like a kid.”

Despite being offered lucrative contracts from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, including Al-Ittihad, Pogba chose Monaco as his new destination as he prepares for the upcoming Ligue 1 season.

Pogba’s contract termination with Juventus occurred in November 2024, and throughout his ban, he expressed disappointment over the lack of support he received from the club. “I asked Juventus for help, but I wasn’t given it,” he said. “I couldn’t keep taking my kids to school every day and passing by the stadium, knowing I wouldn’t be able to play for a long time.”

Before his suspension, Pogba made 190 appearances in total during his two spells at Juventus, having initially joined the club from Manchester United in 2012. He returned to United four years later but struggled to make an impact in his second tenure.

As he prepares for life at Monaco, Pogba aims to reclaim his status in the football world and ignite his career once more.