MONACO, June 29, 2025 — Paul Pogba, the 32-year-old French international and World Cup champion, has officially signed with AS Monaco for a two-year contract. The move marks his first appearance in Ligue 1, a significant shift after spending years with Manchester United and Juventus.

Pogba’s transfer has generated considerable excitement among fans, as he brings a wealth of experience and charisma to Monaco. Known affectionately as ‘La Pioche,’ Pogba boasts an impressive following of 32 million on social media and is recognized worldwide for his talent and joyfulness on the pitch.

In a recent comment, Adil Rami, a former player and current football consultant, highlighted Pogba’s leadership abilities. “He is a leader in every sense, mixing discipline with humor to create a positive atmosphere,” Rami said. He believes Pogba’s presence will elevate any club he plays for.

Pogba has faced challenges in recent years, including a suspension due to a positive test for testosterone in 2023. After initially facing a four-year ban, his suspension was reduced to 18 months, which concluded earlier this year. Following his return to football, he was left without a club but remained determined. “I never gave up,” Pogba stated through social media, sharing his commitment to returning to the game.

Now with AS Monaco, Pogba’s focus is on rebuilding his career while also aiming for a spot on the French national team for future competitions. The club’s choice to sign him is seen as a strategic move, balancing the marketing potential with the need for a dynamic player on the field.

The club will need to carefully integrate Pogba into their system while also managing expectations. With his adaptability and experience, he is expected to support younger players and bring a wealth of knowledge to the squad.

The investment in Pogba is poised to yield significant returns, not only for the club’s visibility but also for fostering a competitive spirit within the team. AS Monaco fans are eager to see how this new chapter unfolds for both the club and Pogba.