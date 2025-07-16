Paul Skenes Supports Girlfriend at MLB All-Star Game

Atlanta, Georgia – Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, showcased his support for girlfriend Olivia “Livvy” Dunne at the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. During a glamorous red carpet event, Skenes, who stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall, bent down to tie Dunne’s white heels as she lifted her dress.

The 22-year-old gymnast expressed her gratitude on social media, sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Gentleman Paul Skenes.” Dunne dazzled in a navy blue sleeveless dress designed by Silvia Tcherassi, which featured a turtleneck and a stunning back cutout. Her chic updo highlighted her features, complimented by gold hoop earrings.

Skenes, 23, and Dunne have been dating for two years after meeting while studying at Louisiana State University (LSU). Aside from her relationship with a professional athlete, Dunne is making headlines herself, gaining attention for her social media presence.

This year, she showcased her athletic figure in a zebra-print bikini. However, Dunne faced challenges regarding her living situation; she recently attempted to purchase a $1.59 million apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side but was rejected by the co-op board after it was reported that her social media activity was a concern.

According to a neighbor, the board’s response stemmed from Dunne’s sharing of the process on Instagram, which led to disapproval. “She messed up,” the neighbor commented, reflecting the board’s frustration.

Despite these setbacks, Dunne continues to thrive in her career as a social media influencer, and the couple’s red carpet appearance added to their growing public profile.