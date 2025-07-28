Paul Walter Hauser Comments on Colbert’s Show Cancellation

Los Angeles, CA — Actor Paul Walter Hauser spoke out recently about Stephen Colbert’s show cancellation during an appearance at LAX. In a playful roast aimed at former President Trump, Hauser suggested that Trump should focus on his own issues rather than engaging in feuds with late-night talk show hosts.

During the conversation, Hauser compared Trump’s ongoing feud with Colbert to a “5-year-old trying to attend college.” His comments reflect a broader discussion about the implications of celebrity conflicts in today’s media landscape.

Hauser also addressed the impact of Colbert’s cancellation, noting that many people would be left without work come May 2026. “It’s tough for those who rely on these shows,” he remarked, while still hinting at possible positives that could emerge, although he did not specify what those might be.

In addition to his thoughts on late-night television, Hauser shared details about his upcoming film, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” He playfully compared his new project to DC Comics’ iconic character, Superman, during the interview. “This movie is a total family magnet,” he declared, emphasizing the importance of affordable family entertainment at the box office.

Hauser believes that films like his can help rejuvenate interest in going to the movies as a fun family outing. “Let’s face it, the movies are the most affordable family day out,” he said, underscoring his commitment to family-friendly content.