Entertainment
Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
Amalfi Coast, Italy — Actor Paul Wesley and his girlfriend, model Natalie Kuckenburg, were spotted enjoying a delightful day on the water on July 17. The couple was seen sunbathing, paddle boarding, and dining aboard a luxury yacht in the picturesque Italian landscape.
Wesley, 42, wore a casual outfit consisting of a white tank top under a short-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and a black baseball cap. Kuckenburg, 25, dazzled in a short black dress while they soaked up the sun on the yacht. At one point, both changed into swimwear, with Wesley opting for blue swim shorts and Kuckenburg showcasing a white bikini as they paddle boarded.
Later, the couple shared a romantic moment over lunch at the well-known Lo Scoglio restaurant, where they shared kisses amidst a breathtaking view. Earlier in the week, both Wesley and Kuckenburg posted photos from their Italian vacation on Instagram, illustrating their enjoyment of the trip.
Kuckenburg captioned her post, “Had the best time at [insert location] with my love,” adding an adorable selfie of the couple outside Castello di Casole hotel in Tuscany. Wesley also shared scenic photos of Italy’s rolling hills and vineyards, giving followers a glimpse of their memorable getaway.
Wesley and Kuckenburg have been linked romantically since November 2022, after being photographed on a dinner date in Nerano, Italy. They subsequently shared a post on their Instagram accounts confirming their relationship.
In March 2024, Wesley expressed to PEOPLE how much joy Kuckenburg brings to his life, noting, “There’s two people that are the funniest people in my life — Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend.” He highlighted that laughter plays an essential role in their relationship.
The actor was previously married to jewelry designer Ines De Ramon, but their split was confirmed in September 2022 after five years together. De Ramon is currently dating actor Jason Momoa.
