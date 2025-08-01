Paul Whelan Reflects on Life After Release from Russian Prison

Manchester, Michigan – Paul Whelan, who spent more than five years in a Russian labor camp, is adjusting to life back in the United States a year after his release. He was freed on August 1, 2024, in what was hailed as a significant diplomatic achievement.

Whelan, a Michigan resident, was arrested in December 2018 during a trip to Moscow for a friend’s wedding. He was accused of espionage, charges the U.S. government has repeatedly denounced as baseless. Now, he faces the challenge of rebuilding a life that feels foreign.

“You’re literally starting over,” Whelan told CNN. “House is gone. Cars are gone. Employment’s gone. No health insurance.” His adjustments include confronting triggers from his imprisonment, such as hotel rooms, which remind him of his “violent” arrest by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Whelan has expressed frustration with re-entering the workforce. He noted that some potential employers hesitated to hire him due to his imprisonment, despite understanding it was wrongful. “Most people understand the wrongful detention issue. They don’t know what to do with it,” he explained.

In a bid to address the challenges faced by former political prisoners, Whelan is working with Michigan Democratic Representatives Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens to pass legislation to fund medical and mental health care for those wrongfully detained.

“One of these is ensuring they have the medical treatment and mental health resources they need to recover from their traumatic experience,” said Dingell’s deputy chief of staff, Michaela Johnson.

Whelan wishes to dialogue with U.S. leaders about the future of such legislation, emphasizing the need for support for former hostages.

Throughout his ordeal, he has kept in contact with fellow detainees from the Russian penal system and continues to hear concerning reports about their conditions in Russian prisons.

Reflecting on his experience, Whelan compares the community of former detainees to “the Island of Misfit Toys,” noting their shared experiences and unique bond. As he plans to commemorate the one-year mark of his freedom, Whelan looks forward to sharing a special bottle of scotch and enjoying a moment of reflection.