Paula Badosa Faces Xinyu Wang in WTA 500 Berlin Quarterfinals Today

Berlín, Alemania – Paula Badosa of Spain will play against China’s Xinyu Wang today, June 20, in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin. The match will start no earlier than 1:00 PM CET at the Steffi Graf Stadion.

Badosa, who recently arrived in Berlin aiming to overcome a tough couple of months on clay, has successfully reached the quarterfinals in this high-stakes tournament. She began her campaign with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over German player Eva Lys. Badosa then defeated American Emma Navarro 7-6, 6-3, gaining retribution for a previous loss to her at the US Open 2024.

Her next opponent, Xinyu Wang, is currently ranked 49th in the WTA rankings. Despite her lower ranking, Wang could prove challenging after pulling off a major upset by defeating reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff in a stunning match that ended with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

If Badosa wins against Wang, her path to the final could open significantly, as potential top contender Jessica Pegula has already been eliminated. Badosa will next face either Amanda Anisimova or Liudmila Samsonova if she progresses in the tournament.

Viewers in Spain can catch all of Badosa’s matches at the WTA 500 Berlin on Tennis Channel and WTA TV. Tennis Channel España is available through subscription online and free streaming options are offered on platforms like Samsung TV Plus and Orange.