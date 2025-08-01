Business
Paula Deen Closes Iconic Savannah Restaurant After Nearly Three Decades
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Food Network star Paula Deen announced Friday the sudden closure of her flagship restaurant, The Lady & Sons, along with her second restaurant, The Chicken Box, in Savannah, Georgia. This decision comes nearly 30 years after Deen and her two sons, Jamie and Bobby, opened the popular dining establishment known for its Southern comfort food, including fried chicken and banana pudding.
Deen, 78, shared the news through a statement on her social media and website. In her announcement, she described the decision as ‘heartfelt,’ expressing gratitude to the loyal customers who supported the restaurants over the years. “Thank you for all the great memories and for your loyalty over the past 36 years,” she said.
Despite this closure, Deen stated that her other four restaurants, located in Nashville and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Branson, Missouri, will remain operational.
Deen’s journey began in 1989 when she moved to Savannah nearly broke and started a catering business called The Bag Lady. A few years later, she opened her first restaurant in a local Best Western before launching The Lady & Sons in downtown Savannah in 1996. The restaurant quickly gained attention, attracting long lines and serving approximately 1,100 customers daily at the peak of Deen’s fame.
The Lady & Sons received acclaim, notably being recognized as the ‘meal of the year’ by a USA Today food critic in 1999. Deen’s television career took off when the Food Network premiered “Paula’s Home Cooking” in 2002, contributing further to her fame.
However, Deen’s career faced challenges in 2013 when her cooking show was canceled following controversy surrounding her past remarks on race. This announcement of closure comes as a significant moment in her storied career.
The reason for the abrupt closure of her Savannah restaurants has not been disclosed, leaving fans and customers speculating about the circumstances. In her statement, Deen emphasized her ongoing commitment to the Savannah community, highlighting her team’s dedication to service.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Showdown
- Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After Airport Incident with Boyfriend
- Red Sox Revise Weekend Rotation after Trade Deadline
- Late Bloomer Morgan Hits Hollywood with New Sitcom and Stand-Up Success
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline