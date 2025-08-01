Paula Deen Closes Iconic Savannah Restaurant After Nearly Three Decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Food Network star Paula Deen announced Friday the sudden closure of her flagship restaurant, The Lady & Sons, along with her second restaurant, The Chicken Box, in Savannah, Georgia. This decision comes nearly 30 years after Deen and her two sons, Jamie and Bobby, opened the popular dining establishment known for its Southern comfort food, including fried chicken and banana pudding.

Deen, 78, shared the news through a statement on her social media and website. In her announcement, she described the decision as ‘heartfelt,’ expressing gratitude to the loyal customers who supported the restaurants over the years. “Thank you for all the great memories and for your loyalty over the past 36 years,” she said.

Despite this closure, Deen stated that her other four restaurants, located in Nashville and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Branson, Missouri, will remain operational.

Deen’s journey began in 1989 when she moved to Savannah nearly broke and started a catering business called The Bag Lady. A few years later, she opened her first restaurant in a local Best Western before launching The Lady & Sons in downtown Savannah in 1996. The restaurant quickly gained attention, attracting long lines and serving approximately 1,100 customers daily at the peak of Deen’s fame.

The Lady & Sons received acclaim, notably being recognized as the ‘meal of the year’ by a USA Today food critic in 1999. Deen’s television career took off when the Food Network premiered “Paula’s Home Cooking” in 2002, contributing further to her fame.

However, Deen’s career faced challenges in 2013 when her cooking show was canceled following controversy surrounding her past remarks on race. This announcement of closure comes as a significant moment in her storied career.

The reason for the abrupt closure of her Savannah restaurants has not been disclosed, leaving fans and customers speculating about the circumstances. In her statement, Deen emphasized her ongoing commitment to the Savannah community, highlighting her team’s dedication to service.