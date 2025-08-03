Pauline Ferrand-Prévot Wins Tour de France Femmes 2025 Finale

Châtel, France — In a dramatic finish to the Tour de France Femmes 2025, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claimed victory in the ninth and final stage on August 3. The race concluded in Châtel after a challenging 124-kilometer trek through the Alps.

Ferrand-Prévot, representing Team Visma | Lease a Bike, completed the stage in 3 hours, 38 minutes, and 23 seconds. Her staggering performance included two stage wins and securing the overall yellow jersey, marking a historic achievement for the French cyclist.

“This morning, I dreamed of winning while wearing yellow,” Ferrand-Prévot said after the race. “It wasn’t easy as the race was very tactical, but I pushed hard in the final ascent and gave it my all for the last stretch.”

Demi Vollering, who finished second in the stage at 20 seconds behind, concluded the Tour in second place overall, while Katarzyna Niewiadoma claimed third, finishing the stage just 23 seconds behind Ferrand-Prévot.

The stage began with a strong performance from Vollering, but Ferrand-Prévot made her winning move six kilometers from the finish. The crowd erupted as she isolated herself from competitors and cruised to victory. Her strategic attacks throughout the race proved decisive.

In an emotional climax, Ferrand-Prévot stated, “I did not have time to savor the moment, but I am happy to have won this stage and the overall title. It’s a beautiful victory and a life lesson.”

The overall standings for the Tour saw Ferrand-Prévot finishing with a time of 29 hours, 54 minutes, and 24 seconds. Vollering followed at 3 minutes and 42 seconds behind, while Niewiadoma finished at 4 minutes and 9 seconds back.

With this victory, Ferrand-Prévot becomes the first French woman to win the Tour de France under its current format.