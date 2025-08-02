Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt Wins Tour de France Stage 8 to Claim Yellow Jersey

COL DE LA MADELEINE, France — Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, clinching the 8th stage of the Tour de France Femmes and taking the coveted yellow jersey.

Ferrand-Prévôt, the current Olympic mountain biking champion, finished the stage in 3 hours, 47 minutes, and 24 seconds, securing victory with an impressive solo effort at the mountain top finish. The stage saw her accelerate significantly with 11 kilometers to go, ultimately leaving her competitors behind.

“Today was monumental. I had to respond to Sarah Gigante’s early attack and found my rhythm,” said Ferrand-Prévôt after her victory. Gigante finished in second place, trailing by 1 minute and 45 seconds, while Niamh Fisher-Black took third at 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

The stage began with a competitive group of riders vying for a breakaway, but it was Ferrand-Prévôt who seized the moment as the race approached the final climbs. After a solid day of strategy and pacing, she again showed her capabilities as one of the top contenders in the race.

As she crossed the finish line, Ferrand-Prévôt claimed the yellow jersey, which signifies the overall leader of the Tour. The victory marks a significant moment for French cycling, further igniting the excitement among fans and fellow competitors.

With her new standing, Ferrand-Prévôt leads the general classification, edging out Le Court and others. Looking forward, she expressed optimism about her potential to defend her lead. “This was just one of several challenging stages. I’m prepared for what’s ahead,” she noted.