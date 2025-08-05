Paulinho Prepares Toluca for Leagues Cup Showdown Against NYC FC

New York, NY – Ahead of their crucial matchup against New York City FC in the Leagues Cup, Toluca player Paulinho spoke about the team’s strong winning mentality. The match, scheduled for tomorrow, August 5, marks the last game of the group stage, with Toluca aiming to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

“Winning must always be the focus for us, not just tomorrow but every match we play,” Paulinho declared during a press conference. He emphasized the group’s determination to win every game as they move forward in the tournament.

While the player aims for his second consecutive title with Toluca, he remains unfazed by the prospect of a scoring championship. “I’m focused on winning back-to-back titles for Toluca, not on becoming the top scorer. That’s a secondary concern,” he explained, highlighting his contentment with his year at the club.

Paulinho expressed gratitude to the fans and the organization for their warm welcome, saying, “I feel very happy to be here. From day one, I have felt at home.” The rivalry between Liga MX and MLS clubs is heating up, especially in this edition of the Leagues Cup, which can be watched live through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Toluca as they prepare to face NYC FC in what promises to be an exciting contest. Fans are eager to see how the team performs against their American rivals.