Pavelski Tied for Lead at American Century Championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Former NHL player Joe Pavelski birdied the final three holes Saturday to tie for the second-round lead in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. Pavelski and former soccer player Taylor Twellman are both at 44 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.

Pavelski, who led after the first round and finished second last year behind former tennis player Mardy Fish, scored 21 points in the second round. “Obviously, Twellman has been playing great,” Pavelski said. “To finish birdie, birdie, birdie and be tied with him, I’ll take that all day.”

Country star Jake Owen sits in third place with 41 points after earning 25 points in his round. Receiver Adam Thielen is just behind at 40 points following a 21-point day. Former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam scored 20 points, bringing her total to 37.

Three-time champions Tony Romo and Mark Mulder both scored 18 and 21 points, respectively, to reach 36 points, alongside John Smoltz who scored 19 points. Mardy Fish, the 2023 champion, had a 14-point round to join Fish at 35 points.

In an exciting moment, former baseball player Jimmy Rollins made a hole-in-one on the 154-yard, par-3 12th hole. His achievement earned him a Mastercraft boat valued at $325,000.

Charles Barkley experienced a tough day, losing 16 points to drop from a tie for 24th place to a tie for 61st in the 90-player field, finishing with minus-7 points overall.