Sports
Pavelski Tied for Lead at American Century Championship
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Former NHL player Joe Pavelski birdied the final three holes Saturday to tie for the second-round lead in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. Pavelski and former soccer player Taylor Twellman are both at 44 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.
Pavelski, who led after the first round and finished second last year behind former tennis player Mardy Fish, scored 21 points in the second round. “Obviously, Twellman has been playing great,” Pavelski said. “To finish birdie, birdie, birdie and be tied with him, I’ll take that all day.”
<p.Country star Jake Owen sits in third place with 41 points after earning 25 points in his round. Receiver Adam Thielen is just behind at 40 points following a 21-point day. Former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam scored 20 points, bringing her total to 37.
Three-time champions Tony Romo and Mark Mulder both scored 18 and 21 points, respectively, to reach 36 points, alongside John Smoltz who scored 19 points. Mardy Fish, the 2023 champion, had a 14-point round to join Fish at 35 points.
In an exciting moment, former baseball player Jimmy Rollins made a hole-in-one on the 154-yard, par-3 12th hole. His achievement earned him a Mastercraft boat valued at $325,000.
Charles Barkley experienced a tough day, losing 16 points to drop from a tie for 24th place to a tie for 61st in the 90-player field, finishing with minus-7 points overall.
Recent Posts
- Nassau Executive Blakeman Exempts Police from Mask Ban Amid Controversy
- Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
- Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis