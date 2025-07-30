PayPal to Report Q2 Earnings Amid Mixed Investor Sentiment

SAN JOSE, Calif. — PayPal Holdings Inc. is set to publish its second-quarter earnings report on July 29, 2025. Analysts predict the company will report earnings per share of $1.30, with projected revenues reaching $8.08 billion.

Year-to-date, PayPal’s stock has fallen approximately 9%, primarily due to decreasing user growth, pressure on profit margins, and heightened competition from major players like Apple Pay and Shopify. Despite this downturn, the stock remains up about 32% compared to last year, driven by improved profitability and effective cost-cutting measures.

Investors will be keen to hear from management regarding the status of cost-cutting initiatives, the effects of tariffs on international operations, and updates on new product launches. Currently, TipRanks indicates a price target of $84.00 for PayPal, showcasing a potential upside of approximately 7.72%.

Furthermore, on July 24, an analyst raised her price target for PayPal from $80 to $85 while maintaining a Market Perform rating. She pointed out increasing competition but also acknowledged positive developments, including ongoing reductions in costs and stock buybacks under CEO Alex Chriss. Another analyst, however, reiterated a Sell rating with a lower price target of $68, citing concerns that current promotions might negatively impact profit margins.

Options traders anticipate a significant response in PYPL stock following the earnings report, with potential price movements expected. Overall, Wall Street analysts have assigned a Moderate Buy consensus rating for PayPal, consisting of 11 Buy, 14 Hold, and two Sell ratings. The average price target of $81.55 suggests about a 5% increase from current levels.