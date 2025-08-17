Payton Pritchard Set to Start for Celtics After Holiday Trade

BOSTON, Mass. — With Jrue Holiday traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics are preparing to promote Payton Pritchard to their starting lineup for the 2025-26 NBA season. The move comes as the Celtics look to fill a crucial guard position alongside Derrick White.

Pritchard, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has reportedly earned the starting role due to his consistent development over the years. The Celtics’ coaching staff believes his familiarity with the team’s system and ability to handle more responsibilities make him the ideal choice at point guard.

This decision is not unexpected, but Pritchard will need to prove himself during training camp. Although Anfernee Simons, acquired in the Holiday trade, might be a better fit with the starters, Pritchard’s performance in limited starting opportunities last season was impressive. He averaged 21.7 points and 7.3 assists in the three games he started, compared to 14.3 points in his regular role.

Simons, who averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists last season, is expected to take on a sixth-man role. This season is critical for Simons as he enters a contract year, seeking to enhance his value ahead of potential free agency.

As reports suggest, the Celtics could explore trading Simons before the season begins, but if he remains on the team, he will likely serve as a high-scoring option off the bench.

Pritchard’s promotion to the starting lineup is seen as part of a broader strategic shift for the Celtics, especially with superstar Jayson Tatum likely sidelined for the season due to an Achilles injury. The team is in a reset phase, hoping to find new opportunities for its players.

Last season, Pritchard demonstrated significant improvement, not just as a scorer but also as a playmaker. His abilities to pass effectively and rebound have positioned him as a more comprehensive player than he was previously. With the absence of key players like Kristaps Porzingis, Boston will rely heavily on Pritchard’s scoring alongside Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

These changes have sparked excitement among fans and analysts alike, with many eagerly anticipating how Pritchard will perform when given the chance as a starter. The upcoming season will be crucial in determining whether Pritchard can solidify his role or if the team will need to address point guard depth once again next offseason.