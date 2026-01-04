Payton Pritchard Shines as Celtics’ Starting Guard This Season

BOSTON, Mass. — Payton Pritchard is making a name for himself in the NBA this season. As the starting guard for the Boston Celtics, Pritchard is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, all career highs after 30 starts in his sixth season.

Pritchard stands out as the only player in the Eastern Conference averaging at least 15 points, five assists, and fewer than 1.5 turnovers per game. His efficiency is notable, boasting a 61.2 field goal percentage inside the paint, the best among guards in the league. His overall shooting numbers include 44.5 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from three-point range, and 85.1 percent at the free-throw line.

The 27-year-old stepped into the starting lineup after star forward Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles in the 2024-25 season. Despite Tatum’s absence, the Celtics are thriving, currently holding a 19-11 record and sitting third in the Eastern Conference, a testament to Pritchard’s contributions.

Pritchard’s journey began at the University of Oregon, where he was a standout player. He helped the Ducks achieve significant success, leading them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in the 2016-17 season. His performance earned him the Sixth Man Player of the Year award in the previous season.

In addition to Pritchard, other former Oregon players are currently in the NBA, including Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns, Chris Boucher of the Boston Celtics, and N'Faly Dante of the Atlanta Hawks. Brooks has been notable for his defensive skills, while Boucher is dealing with personal issues that have sidelined him.

Further emphasizing Pritchard’s rising status, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla chose to elevate Pritchard to a starting role this season, a decision that is paying off. In just his first season as a starter, Pritchard is proving his worth, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

As the Celtics move forward, they hope to maintain their strong performance and prepare for Tatum’s return. Pritchard’s development may play a crucial role in their playoff aspirations, as he continues to excel in his new position.