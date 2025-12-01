Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries

BOSTON – Payton Pritchard is adjusting to a new role with the Boston Celtics as they navigate early season challenges. After Jrue Holiday‘s departure and Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, Pritchard has moved into the starting lineup, taking on greater playmaking responsibilities.

Despite initial struggles, Pritchard has begun to find his rhythm. The Oregon native is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 32.9% from three-point range and 43.9% from the field. His teammates and coaching staff believe his numbers will improve as he continues to adapt to his new position amid increased defensive scrutiny.

Recent discussions by analysts Justin Turpin, Adam Jones, and Rich Keefe on the “Jones and Keefe” show raised the question of whether the Celtics might benefit from reverting Pritchard to the bench. This could allow Anfernee Simons to start instead, as they assess the impact of Pritchard’s recent shift.

In a recent game against the Orlando Magic, Pritchard contributed 19 points and eight assists, helping the Celtics secure a 138-129 victory. Boston’s strategy adjusted significantly after center Neemias Queta sprained his ankle early in the game. Coach Joe Mazzulla opted for smaller lineups, a notable twist that generated a remarkable 48 points in the second quarter.

Mazzulla’s choice to go small, requesting unconventional lineups, proved effective at times but showcased potential defensive weaknesses as well. “That whole second half, there were no bigs on the floor,” Mazzulla noted, indicating the shift’s significance.

The Celtics are in a delicate position with Queta’s injury, which may require further adjustments. “I don’t know,” Mazzulla said regarding Queta’s recovery. “I’m going to see him after this.”

On the court, Pritchard and White combined for 35 points with minimal turnovers, while Jaylen Brown led the team with 35 points. Even as the Celtics enjoyed their most efficient offensive outing of the season, they also faced challenges on defense, conceding 18 offensive rebounds to the Magic.

As the Celtics prepare for their next game against the Detroit Pistons, Mazzulla may consider utilizing smaller lineups again. However, this could be more difficult against a stronger opponent than the depleted Magic team.

“Always advantages and disadvantages to every decision,” Mazzulla said. “We could pressure a little bit more defensively, but we need to manage energy and sub patterns as well.”