PBS Announces New Series Schedule for 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — PBS has unveiled an extensive lineup of series and specials for 2025. The schedule features hundreds of broadcast, cable, and streaming programs debuting throughout the year, many of which are still awaiting confirmation.

Among the key highlights, August 24 will see the return of popular titles such as “Masterpiece: Unforgotten” (Season 6), “The Marlow Murder Club” (Season 2), and “Professor T” (Season 4). The streaming service Viaplay will introduce a new Swedish miniseries titled “Solo” on the same day.

Starting August 25, viewers can look forward to the final season of “Upload” on Prime Video, along with new series including “Let Frankie Cook” and “America’s Real Deal” on Roku Channel. The docuseries “Hurricane HQ: Katrina’s Wrath 20 Years Later” will also premiere that day, diving into the aftermath of one of the United States’ most devastating storms.

Other notable entries include “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” (Prime Video) on August 27 and a variety of new docuseries throughout the month, each adding diverse stories to the television landscape.

As PBS provides this expansive slate of programming, updates will be offered regularly, ensuring viewers are informed about the latest premieres and season returns.

