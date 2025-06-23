PBS Debuts ‘Patience’: A Missed Opportunity in Detective Drama

YORK, United Kingdom – The new PBS series Patience premiered on June 15, offering a fresh but flawed take on the police procedural genre. Created by screenwriter Matt Baker, the six-part series follows Patience Evans, an autistic police archivist turned investigator, showcasing her attempts to solve a spree of apparent suicides linked to a single murder case.

Patience Evans, played by neurodivergent actress Ella Maisy Purvis, discovers her knack for identifying patterns that go unnoticed by her neurotypical colleagues. Initially working in the criminal records department, Patience’s meticulous nature catches the attention of Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf, portrayed by Laura Fraser. The two share an unusual dynamic, with Bea serving as a warm counterpart to the often cold portrayals of police officers.

The series opens with Patience at home solving puzzles, juxtaposed with a dark scene of another character committing suicide. This contrast sets a tonal dilemma that continues throughout the show, with an ongoing struggle to balance light-hearted moments with heavy themes. Critics are quick to point out that while the series hopes to dive deep into Patience’s psyche, it rarely expands on her character beyond surface-level traits.

Despite the intriguing premise of showcasing an autistic lead, Patience tends to rely on cliché tropes. The narrative often sidelines its main character, interrupting scenes focused on her investigation with quips from senior police officers. Critics argue this diminishes the potential emotional impact of Patience’s journey.

With a formulaic approach to plot development, the series leaves viewers feeling that it glosses over complex themes and character growth in favor of introducing simple lesson-teaching moments about autism. Additionally, cases that begin with promising potential often feel rushed and poorly executed, which hinders the overall storytelling.

As Patience continues to air weekly on PBS, its heavy reliance on exposition without depth leaves audiences wanting more. This series represents both a unique opportunity to portray a neurodivergent person in a central role and a missed chance to develop a rich, relatable character.