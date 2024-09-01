PDP Gubernatorial Candidate Proposes Flood Management Solutions in Jigawa State

Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State, has offered a detailed proposal to the state government aimed at preventing and controlling floods. This initiative utilizes modern technology and is provided at no cost to the government.

The announcement was made during a press briefing that followed Lamido’s visit to express condolences to the families and district heads affected by the recent flooding incidents in Miga, Jahun, Kiyawa, and Buji local government areas.

Lamido conveyed his sorrow regarding the loss of more than 30 lives due to the floods, noting that approximately 10,000 homes were destroyed, along with significant agricultural losses. He emphasized, “It is very sad and disheartening to witness this devastation.”

During his statement, Lamido expressed frustration over the lack of action from the state government to mitigate the flooding, despite prior warnings from the National Meteorological Agency (NiMet) identifying Jigawa as a high-risk area for floods.

He attributed the flood disaster to what he described as intentional neglect on the part of the government, despite the availability of modern scientific technologies that could have been utilized to address the issue. Lamido stated that his proposal includes expert-developed techniques to prevent flooding and tackle related environmental challenges.

In his remarks, he declared, “As an indigene with the state and its people at heart, we are ever ready to sacrifice our wealth, energy, and time for the well-being of our state.”

Furthermore, Lamido criticized the handling of displaced persons in established Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, highlighting the lack of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medical care for the victims.

He urged Governor Malam Umar Namadi to visit the flooded areas and the camps personally to grasp the gravity of the situation, stating, “He should not rely solely on the reports he is receiving in the office.”

The district heads expressed appreciation for Lamido’s visit and the assistance he provided to the affected communities during this pressing situation.