Peacemaker’s New Season Features Terrifying Monster on HBO Max

LOS ANGELES, CA — John Cena is set to face a frightening new foe in the upcoming second season of his HBO Max show, Peacemaker. Scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2025, this season promises to deliver a thrilling experience for fans of the franchise.

The new creature, shown in a recently released image, has four glowing red eyes, long fingernails, and appears to be dressed in black rubber. The design bears a resemblance to the Xenomorph from the Alien franchise. The monster is depicted holding a small, hairless creature, described as a ‘little rat-like buddy.’

Peacemaker Season 2 arrives three years after the conclusion of its first season, which was part of the now-ended DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Despite the transition to the new DC Universe (DCU), much of Season 1’s events will still be considered canon. James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, is expected to clarify what has changed in the series’ storyline.

In a podcast episode, Gunn mentioned the confusion surrounding the DCU’s connections, stating, ‘This is the world that Superman lives in. This is the world that the Creature Commandos live in.’ He emphasized that while some elements from the DCEU will remain, adjustments were necessary for Season 2.

Additionally, the story of Peacemaker will tie back to the events of Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad. A storyline involving Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. will explore themes of justice and revenge, as he seeks retribution against Peacemaker for the death of his son, Rick Flag Jr.

Returning cast members include Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, along with several other familiar faces from the DCEU.

As anticipation builds for the new season, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and what twists await Peacemaker in his latest battle.