Peacemaker Season Two: A Deep Dive with Steve Agee on His Character’s Journey

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Steve Agee, known for his role as John Economos in the hit HBO Max series Peacemaker, reflects on his journey from a random dinner party in 2008 to becoming a significant character in James Gunn‘s DC universe.

Agee first crossed paths with Gunn when a mutual friend invited him to a dinner at James’ brother Sean’s house. What started as a simple evening turned into a longstanding friendship, with Agee joining Gunn and other well-known actors like Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion every Sunday night.

Years later, Agee appeared in Gunn’s film Super and subsequently in several other projects penned or directed by Gunn, including The Suicide Squad. It was during the filming of The Suicide Squad that Agee faced personal challenges, including the loss of his mother to leukemia and struggles finding stable living arrangements amid the pandemic.

Despite these hardships, fortune smiled upon Agee when he received the offer to play Economos in Peacemaker. The series not only became a silver lining in a difficult year but also transformed Economos from a background character to a more developed role with greater depth. Agee recounts how Gunn invested time in expanding Economos’ character through humor and heartfelt moments, culminating in a powerful monologue during the show’s first season.

With the second season now available, Agee describes the evolution of Economos, who is caught between the demands of ARGUS and his loyalty to his friends. “Economos enjoys stable work; however, he despises his coworkers,” he explained, hinting at the conflicts his character will face this season.

Agee shared that the central theme of season two revolves around whether the grass truly is greener on the other side, promising intense developments in the later episodes.

After facing numerous obstacles, Agee’s portrayal of Economos resonates with many viewers, who appreciate his character’s depictions of friendship, loyalty, and the search for belonging. As for the series’ unique content, including a recent controversial group scene, he noted it led to “one of the most bizarre shooting experiences of my life.”

Regardless of the ups and downs, Agee is proud of the series and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Peacemaker legacy. “I never thought I’d be in a position to play John Economos,” Agee said, reflecting on his unlikely journey to stardom.