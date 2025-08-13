Peacemaker Season 2 Will Feature Justice Gang Instead of Justice League Cameo

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new rumor suggests a significant shift in the cameo lineup for the upcoming second season of Peacemaker. The series, led by John Cena as Chris Smith, is set to premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Previously, the season finale of Peacemaker featured the Justice League in a memorable cameo. In this scene, the League arrives late to a climactic battle, prompting Peacemaker to express his frustration with expletives. However, reports indicate that the Justice League will be omitted from Season 2, with their appearance replaced by a new group called the Justice Gang, which first appeared in the 2025 film Superman.

According to the scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the first episode of Season 2 will start with a recap titled ‘Previously in the DCU,’ featuring mostly footage from Season 1 but with some alterations. Danielle Brooks’ character is expected to reference calling in the Justice Gang, and the Justice League scene has been reshot.

The original scene had Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the Flash appearing in the finale, with the latter two portrayed by their respective actors, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as the Flash. However, their cameos are now replaced in favor of Mister Terrific, Superman, Supergirl, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl.

In the updated version, interactions between Peacemaker and the League’s members will be replaced by a gag involving Green Lantern and Hawkgirl. This new comedic twist reportedly includes Peacemaker mentioning a past incident with Green Lantern that adds a humorous angle to their dynamic.

Fans of the series can look forward to seeing how these changes affect the storyline in the new season. With returning cast members including Cena, Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Steve Agee, anticipation is high as Peacemaker continues to explore its unique blend of humor and superhero action.