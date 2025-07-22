Pearl Jam Book Set for Release Celebrating 35 Years of Music

Chicago, IL – Epic Ink, an imprint of The Quarto Group, announced the upcoming release of “Pearl Jam Live! 35 Years Of Legendary Music And Revolutionary Shows” on October 14, 2025. Authored by music journalist Selena Fragassi, the book offers a unique perspective on the iconic band, structured like a concert experience.

Fragassi divides the narrative into three acts: the opening act, headliner, and encore. The opening act covers the band’s formation in Seattle, while the headliner chronicles their rise to fame in the 1990s. The encore reflects on their enduring relevance since 2001.

Each studio album from their debut, “Ten,” to last year’s “Dark Matter” is examined. Fragassi includes insights into the band’s cultural impact and the growth of their fan base over the years.

The journey of Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Eddie Vedder is highlighted, detailing their rise from Seattle’s underground music scene to becoming one of the leading alternative rock bands. The book details significant moments, such as their fight with Ticketmaster and their evolution as performers.

Fragassi incorporates interviews, photography, and in-depth commentary, appealing to both dedicated fans and music scholars alike. She emphasizes the band’s artistic authenticity while providing a comprehensive look at their storied history.

Based in Chicago, Fragassi has 17 years of experience in music journalism. She writes for publications including the Chicago Sun-Times and SPIN, and has interviewed artists such as Jack White and Bon Jovi.

“Pearl Jam Live!” promises to offer a rich exploration of a band that has shaped the landscape of rock music over the past three decades.