PECO Launches $10 Million Assistance Fund for Struggling Customers

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — PECO has announced a new customer assistance fund to help households struggling to pay their electricity bills in the Philadelphia area. Starting August 4, the utility will launch a $10 million fund, funded by its parent company, Exelon, and administered by the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

The initiative comes as electricity prices are slated to rise due to increased demand, particularly during the ongoing summer heat wave. PECO’s president and CEO, David Vahos, discussed the challenges at a news conference. “The customer relief fund targets those who are often caught in the cracks — hardworking families who earn too much to qualify for assistance but not enough to feel financially secure,” Vahos said.

The assistance program will provide one-time grants of $500 to eligible households with overdue bills. To qualify, applicants must have a past-due balance under $2,000 and meet specific income criteria. This includes those earning between 151% and 300% of the federal poverty level, equivalent to an annual income of $48,547 to $96,450 for a family of four.

Existing hardships have prompted many families to seek assistance. A Norristown resident, Ashley Sweeny, shared her experience, noting her electric bill rose to $900 as she struggled to keep her home cool during the heat wave. “The cost of living is going up,” she said. “Something’s gotta give here.”

The funds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted or December 31, 2025. Customers will need to provide proof of income and be current PECO residential customers to apply. The application process will be managed by the United Way, which focuses on fighting poverty in the region.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “No Pennsylvanian should have to choose between keeping the lights on or paying for their prescriptions or groceries.”

Due to a recent increase in capacity costs—fees paid to power producers—PECO customers are expected to see their bills rise about 10% over the next two years. In the past months, average customer bills have already risen, reflecting regional trends affecting energy prices.