News
Pedestrian Dies After Yuba County Crash; Another Injured
LINDA, Calif. — A fatal accident occurred in Yuba County on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one pedestrian and injuries to another, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The incident took place just before 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of N. Beale Road and Park Avenue. An 82-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were using a designated crosswalk when a Honda Accord, driven by a 32-year-old man, struck them.
The 82-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sutter Roseville Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The 44-year-old pedestrian also sustained major injuries and was taken to Rideout Hospital for treatment. The specifics regarding his condition remain unclear.
Witnesses noted that the driver failed to see the pedestrians in the crosswalk. He remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. CHP officials stated that there is no evidence to suggest that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.
This incident underscores the ongoing concerns regarding pedestrian safety in busy intersections.
