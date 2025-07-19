Pedestrian Injured in Sacramento Crash on Folsom Boulevard

ROSEMONT, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday morning in Sacramento. Emergency medical services were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. to Folsom Boulevard and South Watt Avenue, which is located near the border of the College/Glen and Rosemont areas.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash. A man sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to dispatch radio communications. His condition has not been released.

Sacramento Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Traffic is reportedly congested in the area, affecting both eastbound and westbound lanes of US-50 at the Watt Avenue exits, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.