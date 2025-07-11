Pediatrician Fired After Controversial Social Media Post on Flood Victims

HOUSTON, Texas — Dr. Christina Propst has publicly apologized and was terminated from her position at Blue Fish Pediatrics after facing backlash for a controversial social media post. The post was made amid devastating floods in central Texas that have claimed over 100 lives, including many children.

On July 4, Propst wrote a message that expressed her views on the political climate in Kerr County, a region that had voted largely for former President Donald Trump. In her post, she seemingly wished that the area would ‘get what they voted for’ in the context of the flood. Blue Fish Pediatrics announced her termination on Sunday, stating that her comments did not reflect the organization’s values or mission.

“I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry,” Propst said in her apology. She claimed that she made the post before fully realizing the extent of the tragedy. “I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry,” she added.

The post quickly drew outrage, prompting users on social media to urge Blue Fish Pediatrics to take action against her. The clinic confirmed her dismissal, declaring, “We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family.”

The flooding in Kerr County was triggered by torrential rain, with the Guadalupe River rising 26 feet in just 45 minutes. More than 160 people remain missing, and survivors have described losing their homes and belongings.

Propst’s biography, which has since been removed from Blue Fish’s website, noted her extensive medical background, including a degree from Tulane University and certifications from the American Board of Pediatrics. She had been with the clinic since 2018.

As recovery efforts continue in the affected regions, many community members are grappling with the effects of the flooding and are looking for answers regarding disaster preparedness from local authorities.