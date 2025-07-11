News
Pediatrician Fired After Controversial Social Media Post on Flood Victims
HOUSTON, Texas — Dr. Christina Propst has publicly apologized and was terminated from her position at Blue Fish Pediatrics after facing backlash for a controversial social media post. The post was made amid devastating floods in central Texas that have claimed over 100 lives, including many children.
On July 4, Propst wrote a message that expressed her views on the political climate in Kerr County, a region that had voted largely for former President Donald Trump. In her post, she seemingly wished that the area would ‘get what they voted for’ in the context of the flood. Blue Fish Pediatrics announced her termination on Sunday, stating that her comments did not reflect the organization’s values or mission.
“I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry,” Propst said in her apology. She claimed that she made the post before fully realizing the extent of the tragedy. “I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry,” she added.
The post quickly drew outrage, prompting users on social media to urge Blue Fish Pediatrics to take action against her. The clinic confirmed her dismissal, declaring, “We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family.”
The flooding in Kerr County was triggered by torrential rain, with the Guadalupe River rising 26 feet in just 45 minutes. More than 160 people remain missing, and survivors have described losing their homes and belongings.
Propst’s biography, which has since been removed from Blue Fish’s website, noted her extensive medical background, including a degree from Tulane University and certifications from the American Board of Pediatrics. She had been with the clinic since 2018.
As recovery efforts continue in the affected regions, many community members are grappling with the effects of the flooding and are looking for answers regarding disaster preparedness from local authorities.
Recent Posts
- Pediatrician Fired After Controversial Social Media Post on Flood Victims
- Superman Launches New Era for DC Universe This July
- Derrick Lewis Faces Tallison Teixeira in UFC Nashville Main Event
- NYT Connections Hints and Answers for July 11
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Iowa as Storms Approach
- Exclusive Clip: Nuck on the Hunt in New Episode of The Chi
- Shania Twain Announces New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
- US Prepares to Combat New World Screwworm Outbreak Using Sterile Flies
- Utah Supreme Court asked to settle Rocky Mountain Power rate hike dispute
- Actor Derek Dixon Details Terrifying Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry for Harassment
- Ulta Beauty Enters UK Market with Acquisition of Space NK
- Texas Flooding Claims Lives, Over 160 Missing After Devastating Deluge
- Justin Bieber to Release New Album ‘Swag’ This Friday
- Casey Mize Joins American League All-Star Roster for Tigers
- Nathan Fillion Discusses Guy Gardner’s Iconic Hair in New Superman Film
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Family Vacation in Miami
- David Corenswet and Julia Best Warner Celebrate Relationship at Superman Premiere
- Square Enix Celebrates Final Fantasy IX’s 25th Anniversary with Special Movie
- Skyler Gisondo Reflects on Role in New Superman Film
- A’s Face Braves Tonight in Decisive Series Finale