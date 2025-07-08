Pediatrician Fired for Controversial Post Amid Texas Flood Tragedy

Kerr County, Texas – A pediatrician affiliated with Blue Fish Pediatrics has lost her job following a controversial social media post regarding voters in a county affected by severe flooding. Dr. Christina Propst allegedly wished that residents who supported former President Donald Trump would ‘get what they voted for’ as they faced the aftermath of catastrophic floods that killed over 100 people.

Blue Fish Pediatrics made a statement on Sunday confirming that the physician is no longer with the organization. ‘We were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians,’ the statement read. ‘We strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics.’

The statement did not name Propst, but sources confirmed her identity through public posts. The clinic’s decision followed backlash from the community, who pressured the organization to act against her comments, which were seen as politicizing a tragedy.

The floods, which struck the Guadalupe River area early Friday, caused the river to rise 26 feet in just 45 minutes, leading to widespread devastation in Kerr County. As of the latest reports, at least 90 people have died, many of whom were children attending Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp.

In her now-deleted post, Propst referenced the county’s support for Trump’s policies and remarked on the impacts of climate change. ‘Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for,’ she wrote. The post also contained a seemingly mocking wish for the safety of ‘visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets.’

Community members expressed anger over her remarks, highlighting that those affected were dealing with significant personal losses. One local resident stated that survivors are struggling to find answers about the flood response.

Governor Greg Abbott visited the camp site on Saturday, describing it as ‘horrendously ravaged’ and vowing to continue search efforts for missing individuals.

Meanwhile, a statement from Memorial Hermann, the network affiliated with Blue Fish Pediatrics, emphasized their commitment to upholding compassion and criticized the rhetoric from Propst’s post.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the disaster, the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund has been established to assist those impacted by the floods.