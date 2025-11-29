Pedri Set for Return in Barcelona’s Match Against Alavés

Barcelona, Spain — Manager Hansi Flick announced that midfielder Pedri is expected to make his return from injury during Saturday’s match against Alavés at Camp Nou.

Pedri, 23, has been sidelined since receiving a red card and serving a one-game suspension. Additionally, he has dealt with a hamstring injury, which has kept him off the pitch for the last five games across all competitions.

While Barcelona has won all three of their La Liga matches without him, they suffered a disappointing defeat in their Champions League fixture that intensified pressure on Flick. The team is looking for ways to improve, and the anticipated return of Pedri represents a potential boost.

<p“He’ll get some playing time, but not from the start,” Flick stated. “We’ll see, he might play some minutes in the first half.” However, sources indicate that his minutes will be limited as officials want to avoid rushing him back.

The coaching staff is preparing Pedri for upcoming crucial La Liga matches against Real Betis and Atlético Madrid as Barcelona aims to maintain competitiveness in the title race.

The defeat to Chelsea brought to light weak points within the team, raising concerns about defensive performance and overall gameplay. Flick has expressed that the team must improve attacking efficiency when pressing opponents. “When we lose and concede three goals, it’s easy to say it wasn’t a good game,” Flick noted, emphasizing the need for collective effort across the team.

As the team looks ahead, Flick believes the return of Pedri, coupled with recovering players such as Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, could reinvigorate their game. “I’ve seen a positive focus from the players in training,” Flick added. “We need to translate that into our matches.”