Pedro Neto Faces Decision After Diogo Jota’s Tragic Death

PHILADELPHIA, USA — Chelsea forward Pedro Neto is grappling with the tragic loss of his close friend and former teammate, Diogo Jota, as he decides whether to play in Friday’s FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against Palmeiras. Jota, 28, and his brother André Silva died early Thursday in a car crash in northern Spain.

The car accident occurred when their vehicle veered off the motorway near Cernadilla, Zamora, and burst into flames. Jota was returning to England as Liverpool prepared for pre-season training. The devastating news has left Neto, who played with Jota at Wolves and for Portugal, deeply affected.

Neto did not participate in Chelsea’s training session in Miami on Thursday, opting to process the news instead. Coach Enzo Maresca stated that there is no pressure on Neto to play, emphasizing that any decision he makes will be fully supported. “It’s completely Pedro’s decision,” Maresca told reporters. “We are close to Pedro to support him in this moment.”

Reflecting on the tragedy, Maresca described feeling helpless. “It’s very sad, probably more than sad. The feeling you have is one of helplessness in this situation. I send all my love to Jota’s family in this big tragedy,” he said.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella echoed the sentiment of solidarity with Neto, stating, “In the morning, he was sad, and it was not his best moment. We tried to stay together, and in the afternoon, he was a bit better.”

Jota recently helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League and has been a prominent figure in Liverpool’s lineup, contributing to their FA Cup and Community Shield victories. Liverpool Football Club expressed their devastation in a statement, requesting privacy for Jota’s family as they mourn the loss.

In a show of respect, Chelsea’s players observed a moment of silence for Jota during their training. As the club prepares to face Palmeiras at Lincoln Financial Field, the outcome of Neto’s decision weighs heavily on the team.

As the hours leading up to the match draw closer, both Chelsea and the broader football community await Neto’s decision, balancing grief with the urgency of competition.