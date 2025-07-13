Sports
Pedro Neto Honors Diogo Jota Ahead of Club World Cup Final
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Pedro Neto is dedicating the upcoming Club World Cup final to his late friend, Diogo Jota. Neto made the announcement during a press event, expressing his desire to win the competition in memory of Jota, who tragically passed away.
“When I step onto the pitch on Sunday, I want to win this competition for Diogo,” Neto said. “He will always be with me and will always be remembered. My thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.”
Neto, who arrived in England at a young age, described Jota as a pivotal influence on his life and career. “Diogo helped me and my family a lot. We learned so much from him about life and football,” he shared. “He was part of a close-knit group of Portuguese players at Wolves, which included Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio.”
Jota’s positive spirit and competitive nature left a lasting impression on Neto. “He was a fighter, always ready to support his team,” he recalled. “I believe he would want us to play and win for him. Sunday is a very important match, and it will be my second final with Chelsea. We can be crowned world champions.”
The Club World Cup final will take place at MetLife Stadium, where Chelsea is set to face Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca emphasized the team’s focus and determination to secure victory. “We want this title to end the season on a high note,” Maresca stated.
As they prepare for the match, Neto and his teammates are committed to honoring Jota by giving their all on the pitch this Sunday. “I want to win,” Neto stated emphatically. “I want to win it for Diogo.”
