Pedro Pascal Set for Major Sci-Fi Roles in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — Pedro Pascal is poised to dominate the sci-fi genre in 2026 with multiple high-profile roles. The actor has become a fan favorite due to his performances in blockbuster franchises.

One of Pascal’s most anticipated projects is the upcoming film titled ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu‘, set to release in May 2026. This movie marks a significant return for the Star Wars franchise, its first major theatrical release since 2019’s ‘The Rise of Skywalker‘. The film will follow Pascal’s character and his adopted son, Grogu, as they face challenges against Imperial remnants in the New Republic era.

Pascal’s involvement in the Star Wars universe has been a career-defining moment. His character, Din Djarin, from ‘The Mandalorian’, has garnered immense popularity, establishing him as a leading figure in the franchise.

In addition to Star Wars, Pascal will also star in ‘Avengers: Doomsday‘, set to hit theaters in December 2026. This Marvel Cinematic Universe film is expected to be significant, marking the MCU’s largest release since ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In ‘Doomsday’, Pascal takes on the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, facing off against the villain Doctor Doom.

These major film roles reflect a remarkable trajectory for Pascal, who initially gained fame from his performances in ‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘Narcos‘. His recent work, including ‘The Last of Us‘ and ‘Gladiator II‘, further solidified his status in Hollywood.

As 2026 approaches, Pedro Pascal’s contributions to the sci-fi genre are set to make waves, earning both box office success and critical acclaim.