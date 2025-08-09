Pedro Pascal in Talks for Tony Gilroy’s New Movie

Los Angeles, CA — Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to star in the upcoming film “Behemoth!” written and directed by Tony Gilroy. This follows Pascal’s busy 2025, which included his Emmy-nominated role in HBO‘s “The Last of Us” and a lead in Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four: First Steps.” The film, which revolves around a cellist, recently attracted the involvement of Searchlight Pictures.

Sources close to the project reported that while the deal is not finalized, both Pascal and Gilroy are eager to collaborate. Gilroy is set to write, direct, and produce the film, alongside Sanne Wohlenberg. The crew intends to begin principal photography this fall in Los Angeles, with further release plans anticipated later.

Pascal’s recent ventures are seeing great success. He starred in “Materialists” and “Eddington,” both under A24. “Materialists” achieved A24’s third highest grossing opening. Meanwhile, “Fantastic Four: First Steps” marked Marvel’s highest grossing opening of 2025. This film established the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to his film roles, Pascal wrapped production on the highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday,” set to debut in 2026. Fans will also see him reprise his role as Din Djarin in the upcoming season of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” featuring Grogu.

On the television front, Pascal received a Lead Actor Emmy nomination for his work in season two of “The Last of Us,” adding to his accolades from the show’s first season, which included a Lead Actor Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination. Other notable recent works for Pascal include Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” and Pedro Almodovar’s “A Strange Way of Life.”n

As for Tony Gilroy, he is coming off the success of the final season of “Andor,” which received Emmy nominations including Best Drama. Pascal is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austin, and both actors and crew members look forward to further developments on this exciting new project.