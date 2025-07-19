Pegasus Airlines Offers 50% Discount on Roundtrip Tickets to Northern Cyprus

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Pegasus Airlines has announced a significant promotion for travelers heading to Northern Cyprus. From July 17 to July 20, 2025, passengers can buy roundtrip tickets with a 50% discount on the base fare. The discounted flights will be valid for travel between September 1 and October 22, 2025.

The promotion excludes taxes and applies only to the transportation fee. To benefit from the discount, travelers must navigate to the payment step during booking and select the button labeled “Gidiş Dönüş Kıbrıs biletlerim %50 indirimli!” under the “İlgili Kampanyalar” section. The system will automatically adjust the fare upon selection of this option.

This campaign follows similar promotions from Turkish Airlines (THY) and AJet, which have intensified competition for flights to the island. Particularly, the demand for travel is expected to rise as summer vacations conclude and the university season approaches.

Travel to Northern Cyprus remains crucial for returning vacationers and students. Despite being a limited-time offer, Pegasus’s 50% discount campaign is anticipated to attract significant interest among travelers.