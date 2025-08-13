Peguero and McCutchen Form Strong Bond as Pirates Clash with Reds

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pirates infielder Liover Peguero hit three home runs in a game at Coors Field on Aug. 2, prompting a playful inquiry from veteran teammate Andrew McCutchen. After the game, McCutchen asked Peguero if he knew who was the last Pirates player to achieve that feat in Denver. The answer, McCutchen humorously pointed out, was himself, from 2016.

“Three homers is three homers, no matter where you hit them in the big leagues. It doesn’t happen a lot,” McCutchen said. Peguero matched McCutchen’s performance that night, going 3 for 5 with three runs and five RBIs, including two solo shots and a three-run blast.

Beyond their impressive stats, Peguero and McCutchen have developed a strong friendship. McCutchen has taken on a mentor role for Peguero, who is still carving out his place on the roster after three seasons in the major leagues. Peguero, who has hit 11 homers in 78 games, appreciates McCutchen’s willingness to share his wealth of knowledge.

“It feels amazing to have someone like Cutch who’s been in the game for a long time,” Peguero said. “He’s always willing to help anybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a vet. I really appreciate that.”

The bond between the two became evident when they shared a 30-minute conversation early in the season, enhancing Peguero’s confidence. “I feel like that gave me a big boost confidence-wise. It’s Andrew McCutchen! Who wouldn’t feel confidence having a conversation with someone like him?” Peguero said.

McCutchen, in his 17th season in the majors, admires Peguero’s eagerness to learn. “It’s good for him to take that upon himself to come and ask questions. I wish more people would do it,” McCutchen stated.

Peguero views McCutchen as an older brother figure, acknowledging the 14-year age gap between them. He believes that McCutchen sees a bit of his younger self in him, but McCutchen insists they are different personalities. “He’s free-spirited. He’s more outspoken than I was at his age,” said McCutchen.

While McCutchen was an All-Star by 24, Peguero is still finding his role as he plays shortstop, second base, first base, and outfield. With the ability to hit for power—a trait the Pirates need—he is working on his consistency. “Tools-wise, he has it. He could be a really good right-handed hitter here,” McCutchen added.

As the Pirates prepare for their next game against the Reds, the camaraderie between Peguero and McCutchen might just be what the team needs to sustain their recent success.