Pegula Dominates Krejcikova in US Open Quarterfinals

FLUSHING MEADOWS, New York – Jessica Pegula defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 2-1 in a quarterfinal match at the 2025 U.S. Open on Tuesday. Pegula, the fourth seed, showcased her powerful play and consistent service returns against the former Wimbledon champion.

In the first set, Pegula controlled the pace, forcing Krejcikova into several errors. Krejcikova struggled, committing multiple double faults early in the match. After Pegula broke her serve to gain a 3-1 lead, the crowd erupted into cheers when she sealed the set at 6-3.

As the second set opened, Pegula continued to capitalize on Krejcikova’s mistakes. At 0-40 early in the set, Krejcikova faced serious pressure. Though she managed to save her serve initially, Pegula broke through, stretching the lead to 2-0.

“I felt really good out there. I just tried to focus on my game and play aggressively,” Pegula said during her post-match interview. “Keeping the pressure on her was key, and it worked well.”

Krejcikova finally held her serve at 2-1, offering a moment of relief as she celebrated her first game in the second set. Despite this, Krejcikova’s rally seemed insufficient against Pegula’s relentless attack.

As the match progressed, Pegula maintained a significant edge statistically, hitting nine winners compared to Krejcikova’s six and winning 54% of her first serves. Krejcikova had previously noted her expectation to challenge Pegula, but failed to find her rhythm.

“It’s frustrating because I know I can play better,” Krejcikova said, reflecting on her performance after the match. “But credit to Jessica, she made it tough for me today.”

As the sun set over Arthur Ashe Stadium, Pegula stood poised to reach the semifinals for only the second time in her Grand Slam career. The crowd watched with eagerness, anticipating whether she can maintain this form as the tournament progresses.