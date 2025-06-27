Pegula and Noskova Set for Semifinal Clash at Bad Homburg Open

Bad Homburg, Germany — Top seed Jessica Pegula and unseeded Linda Noskova advanced to the semifinals at the Bad Homburg Open on Thursday after impressive quarterfinal victories.

Pegula, aiming for her first final since winning the Charleston Open in April, defeated fellow American Emma Navarro in a hard-fought three-set match, finishing 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The match, which lasted just over two hours, had moments of tension, especially when Navarro turned the momentum after trailing 5-2 in the first set.

“We got a little lucky with the rain,” Pegula said, referring to a brief interruption during their match. “It seemed to settle down a bit, which was nice.” Pegula, ranked No. 3 in the world, is excited to be reaching another semifinal after a tough title defense last week.

Noskova, on the other hand, pulled off a significant upset against No. 3 seed Mirra Andreeva, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. This match marked her first semifinal appearance since April. Noskova didn’t lose her serve at all during the match, demonstrating her skills on the grass courts.

“It feels amazing to compete against the top players and come out on top,” said Noskova, who holds a history of winning against higher-ranked opponents. The 20-year-old Czech is seeking her first Hologic WTA Tour singles final since clinching her first trophy in Monterrey last August.

The semifinals are set to be intense, with Pegula meeting Noskova in one match, while the second match sees 4th-seed Iga Swiatek taking on Jasmine Paolini. Swiatek also advanced after defeating 8th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-4, 7-6(5).

As both Pegula and Noskova gear up for their clash, fans eagerly await what promises to be a thrilling battle at the Bad Homburg Open.